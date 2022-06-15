Troy City Council discusses Academy Street School project

At the June 14 Troy City Council meeting, the council entered into additional professional services agreements related to the ongoing renovation project at the historic Academy Street School in Troy.

At the previous council meeting, the council entered into a professional services agreement with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood (GMC) Engineering for the renovation at the old gym, part of the first floor of the main building and auditorium at Academy Street School. At the June 14 meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution to enter into two more professional service agreements with GMC related to the renovation project.

The first agreement involves the re-roofing of the main building at Academy Street School along with the renovation of the first floor classrooms of the old school. The estimated cost of this part of the project is $1,716,878 with the architectural fee paid to GMC being $206,025.

The second agreement involves the refurbishing of the second floor of the main building at an estimated cost of $1,379,567 and an architectural fee paid to GMC of $165,548. The entire cost estimated for the complete Academy Street School refurbishment project is $5,987,018. The only part of the historic school that will not be refurbished for future use is the basement area of the gym.

“Mayor, we appreciate everything you’re doing to get Academy Street (School) where it needs to be, because it’s a foundation and will be very useful for a lot of things in our community,” Council member Wanda Howard Moultry said. “I also thank my colleagues for approving what needs to be approved in order for that to happen.”

Additionally, the council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing a one-time lump sum payment to eligible city retirees and beneficiaries. The total amount that will be spent on this lump sum is $95,000, which is budgeted in the current fiscal year’s budget. The payment will be made to each retiree on Aug. 31 and will be based on months of service. Each eligible retiree will receive $2 for every month of service.

Following a number of traumatic events that have happened around the country recently, council member Sharon McSwain-Holland emphasized the need for residents to stay vigilant in regards to safety in the community.

“In order to be a safe society we have to become more vigilant,” she said. “If you see something, say something. It is important that we keep our community safe and be proactive in that, because a lot of things that might happen won’t because people know they have eyes on them.”