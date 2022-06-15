Catch a fish, cook a fish

On Saturday, kids ages 5 to 15 will be treated to a free fishing day at Clay Hill Farms thanks to the John Dorrill family, the Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association and the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the Federal Sport Fish Restoration Program and Walmart.

The odds are good that many kids will be bringing catfish home for supper or, perhaps for a Father’s Day gathering.

One “seasoned” fisherman shared this “best catfish recipe ever” but the name will not be revealed lest he/she might be invited into the kitchen.

Just call it the Clay Hill Farms Catfish Recipe:

4 to 6 catfish, whole or fillets

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

½ cup melted butter

1 teaspoon salt

3 lemons, juiced

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon mustard

Combine all ingredients, except fish, and let them rest. Rub a dash of salt and pepper on each fillet and place on oiled grill grates. Baste frequently. Fish may also be fried or oven baked. Great either way. The fish may also be cooked in an air fryer at 400 degrees about 20 minutes depending on the amount of crunch preferred.