Obituaries, Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Carolyn “Diane” Dean, age 64, a resident of Brundidge, died Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11 am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Lee Windham officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens in Ozark with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing.

She is survived by her husband: Stanley John Dean; daughter: Brooke Dunlap (Tad); grandchildren: Lakyn Dunlap , Judson Dunlap; siblings: Martha Hobby, Randy Downing, Sandra Smith, Donna Jackson, Andy Downing; brother-in-law: Marvin Ellis; nieces and nephews: Cindy Boykin, Shannon Ellis, Jon Ellis; step daughter: Ashlie Hickman (Chad); and father-in-law: Earnest Dean (Gloria).

She is preceded in death by her siblings: Linda Ellis, Shelia Jenkins, and Danny Downing.

Diane faithfully and lovingly served her community as a nurse for over 40 years and continued caring for everyone in her retirement. She loved the Lord, her husband, children, and grandchildren more than anything else.

