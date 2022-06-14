Kids Fishing Day this Saturday at Clay Hills Farm in Pronto

Sometime a kid is lucky enough to catch a catfish without bait or even a pole. Anna Kate Liegner was just that lucky when Sutton’s Fish Hatchery delivered a truck load of catfish to Clay Hill Farms in Proto.

Anna Kate “caught” a big “cat” when it came down the truck chute on its way into the big pond.

Catching a big catfish on Pike County Kids’ Fishing Day on Saturday at Clay Hill Farms might not be that easy but the fishing will be good.

“The Dorrills’ pond is well-stocked with catfish but, thanks for a $500 donation from the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association, just to make sure truckload of catfish has been added.

Pike County Conservation Enforcement Officer Jerry Johnson the weather forecast for sunny skies so Saturday should be a great day for fishing and fun for kids ages five to 15 who are accompanied by an parent or other responsible adult.

“We have three age division, five to eight, nine to 12 and 13 to 15,” Jinright said. “The kid in each division with the heaviest stringer will win the best fishermen prizes. But we’ll have boatload of prizes for giveaway – rods and reels, tackle boxes and other fishing supplie, WalMart has donated gift certificates for two bicycles and we’ll draw for those from the cricket box.”

Each kid will get a certificate for a free ice cream from McDonalds and every kid will get a kite from Walmart.

Walmart will provide hotdogs for “dinner”so every kid will be a winner and a good time is waiting at Clay Hill Farms.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and fishing is from 8 a.m. until noon.

Pike County Kids Fishing Day is sponsored and hosted by Walmart, the Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association and the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. The event is partially funded by the Federal Sport Fish Restoration Program.

Directions to Clay Hill Farms:

From Troy: Travel south on Highway 231 about four miles. Turn left onto County Road 5522 (Melt Flowers road). At the stop sign, turn right onto County Road 5511 and travel 1.2 miles. Turn left onto County Road 5523 (Norman Wilson Road) and travel 1.4 miles to Clay Hill Farms on the left.