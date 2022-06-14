Commssion lends support to Mims Creek project

The Pike County Commission voted at its Monday meeting to provide funding to the City of Brundidge Mims Creek restoration project in the amount of $20,592.25.

McKenzie Wilson, Commission chairman, said the commissioners had originally agreed to go in with the City of Brundidge and apply for a FEMA grant related to the creek.

“About a year ago, the FEMA grant matching application was denied,” Wilson said. “The commission had already approved the funding in support pf the Mims Creek project so the commission voted on Monday night to continue with its support of the project with the donation.”

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright expressed appreciation to the Pike County Commissioners for their support of the city’s efforts to solve the long and continuing saga of Mims Creek. The creek became a wetland which has continually worsened over the years causing the erosion of the properties of six to eight residents along Johnson Street on the south side of the city.

“The city greatly appreciates the support of the Pike County Commission,” Wright said. “We are anxious to get started with this project for the residents in the Johnson Street area and for our city.”

The City of Brundidge in the process of getting the Mims Creek project started as soon as possible.