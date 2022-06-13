Troy announces temporary road closures for maintenance

The City of Troy announced temporary road closures and a one-lane traffic area from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, for a water valve maintenance project.

The following roads will be closed:

• The 100, 200, and 300 Blocks of N. Three Notch will be reduced to one lane.

• The eastern intersection of N. Three Notch Street and Elm Street will be closed to all traffic.

• Elm Street on the north side of Court Square will be closed to thru traffic.

• The eastern intersection of N. Three Notch Street and E. Walnut Street will be closed to all traffic.

• The 100 block of E. Walnut Street will be closed to thru traffic.

• The eastern intersection of N. Three Notch Street and E. Academy Street will be closed to all traffic.

• The 100 block of E. Academy Street will be closed to thru traffic.

According to a statement from the city, flagmen will be stationed on N. Three Notch Street to regulate traffic at the intersections with Elm Street and with E. Academy Street. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid this area for the duration of this project. Motorists that disregard the “Road Closed” and “Do Not Enter” signs are subject to a fine. Please use caution and mind traffic signs, law enforcement, and construction workers in this area during construction. Please continue to watch for pedestrians and slow-moving vehicles.

For more information, contact the City of Troy Water & Sewer Engineer, Ethan Mount, at 334.566.0177.