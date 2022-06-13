Arrest made in Sunday’s murder in Brundidge

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said a man was killed at Galloway Park in Brundidge Sunday afternoon.

Green said the BPD received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon and officers responded to Galloway Park. Green said when officers arrived, they found Jaylen Harris, 21, of Clio, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Green said investigators were able to determine ZaKevin Kawonte Pennington, 18, of Brundidge, was a suspect. Green said investigators were later able to obtain a warrant for Pennington.

Green said Pennington was arrested Tuesday without incident and charged with murder. Pennington was booked in Brundidge and transferred to the Pike County Jail under a $200,000 bond.

Green said the investigation is ongoing and the BPD is asking anyone who may have been at the park or in the area at the time of the shooting, or anyone who may have information about the shooting, to come forward with information. Green said the BPD can be contacted at 334-735-3333.

Green said he wished to convey his condolences to the family of the victim. Green said he also wanted to thank the Pike County Sheriff’s office and Troy University Police Department for their assistance. The Pike County Coroner and District Attorney are assisting in the case.