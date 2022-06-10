TB&T supports Tupper’s Summer Reading Program

Troy Bank and Trust responded to a request from the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge with a generous monetary donation.

Jimmy Ramage, TB&T Brundidge, presented a check in the amount of $250 to Garneshia Lampley, library children and teen services.

Lampley expressed appreciation to TB&T for the generous donation in support of the library’s children summer programs.

“At the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, we focus on providing patrons with great books and informative resources needed to live, learn, govern and work,” Lampley said. “We serve patrons of all ages, ethnicities and income levels.”

One of the many ways the library serves the community is through its annual children’s summer reading program which began on June 2.

“Summer reading programs began as a way to encourage school children to continue to read during their summer vacation,” Lampley said. “The summer program is also an incentive to use the library and develop the habit of reading. At the end of the summer reading program, we have an awards program as an incentive to continue reading.”

Lampley expressed appreciation to TB&T for its support of Tupper’s summer reading program.

“This support of Troy Bank and Trust shows our young readers the importance that is placed on reading throughout our community,” Lampley said. “Our young readers also thank TB &T for its support of our library and our summer reading program.”