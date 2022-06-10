Kids’ Fishing Day: A Father’s Day Weekend tradition

Pike County Kids’ Fishing Day is traditionally held on Father’s Day Weekend and at Clay Hill Farms in Pronto.

So, fathers circle Saturday, June 18 and take your kid fishing.

The fishing is free for kids ages 5 to 18 who are accompanied by a parent or other responsible adult.

Pike County Conservation Enforcement Officer Jerry Jinright said Kids; Fishing Day is an educational fishing experience because it’s not possible to give only a few minutes to fishing.

Fishing, Jinright said, among many things, teaches children to keep trying when they don’t succeed. This leads to a greater work ethic, which is necessary to be successful in school and in later life.

“Fishing is a fun way for families to spend time together on Father’s Day weekend,” Jinright said. “And, there is no better place to fish for catfish than at the Dorrills’ pond. It is well stocked with catfish so the fishing will be good.

“We greatly appreciate Carol Dorrill’s continuing support of Pike County Kids’ Fishing Day. She and her late husband, John Dorrill, have been longtime supporters of Pike County Fish Day and other county youth programs.”

It is recommended that each child bring a hat, sunglasses, bait, a rod and reel and an ice chest for the fish they catch,” Jinright said.

Prizes will be given, including the prize for the biggest stringer of fish.

Lunch will be compliments of WalMart and also prizes of two bicycles.

Pike County Kids Fishing Day is sponsored and hosted by Walmart, the Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association and the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. The event is partially funded by the Federal Sport Fish Restoration Program.