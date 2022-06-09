Zion Grady earns Troy, Auburn scholarship offers

Charles Henderson softball football player Zion Grady has already received a number of scholarship offers, which now includes offers from his hometown Troy Trojans and the SEC’s Auburn Tigers.

Summer camp season is in full swing for high school football prospects and Grady is just a sophomore, but the 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound defensive end is clearly making his mark at summer camps. Already so far this summer Grady has attended football camps on the University of Georgia and Auburn University. Grady earned Underclassman MVP at the Auburn camp.

On June 8, Grady received a scholarship offer from Auburn and a few hours later Troy University also extended an offer. Grady had already received scholarship offers from Alabama State and Alabama A&M coming into the summer, as well.

Grady earned 60 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, six sacks and seven quarterback hurries as a freshman despite only being able to play in six games due to injury.