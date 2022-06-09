Troy Post 70 hosts Summer Classic

Troy Post 70 hosted its Summer Classic this past weekend at Pike Liberal Arts and Charles Henderson High School with the Troy Post 70 17U squad capturing the tournament championship.

After dropping the first game in the series to the Triton Rays from Next Level Academy by a score of 4-2 in the first game, 17U rebounded to win four straight games and capture the series championship

On Sunday, Post 70 17U dominated the Dothan Mudcats 9-1 in the semifinals and then secured a 5-4 win over the Rays in a rematch in the championship game. In the seventh inning of the championship, with the game tied 4-4, Macon East’s Matthew Kitchens hit a fly ball single into left field to drive Enterprise’s Brady Richardson home for the game-winning run.

Against the Rays, Mason Steele of Headland went 3-for-4 at the plate with a run, while Troy native Connor Jones went 2-for-3. Richardson, Kinston’s Owen Patterson, Dothan’s Blake Wynn and Jake Johnson of Headland all scored one run each, as well. Richardson also pitched four innings and fanned five batters, while also giving up six hits and three earned runs. Ariton’s Landon Tyler pitched three innings and retired three batters, while giving up three hits and one earned run.