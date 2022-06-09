Troy football signs JUCO receiver

The Troy Trojans football team added junior college transfer receiver Mark Ferrell to the team on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 205-pound Ohio Native comes to Troy after two seasons with Ventura College in California. As a freshman, Ferrell was the top receiver in the Southern California Football Association’s (SCFA) Northern Conference with 32 catches 510 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. He earned All-SCFA honors as a freshman and opted to return to Ventura College for his sophomore season in 2021 after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mark has great length and runs well for his size,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “He can go up and win the ball in the air. He comes from a JUCO program where a good friend of mine, Steve Mooshagian, coaches.

“Steve used to be the receivers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, so he knows what it takes to be a good receiver, and we think that Mark has a lot of potential to develop and become a quality player in our program.”

In seven games in 2021, Ferrell caught 14 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. In high school, Ferrell was a star for Beachwood High and earned all-state honors as a senior. Ferrell is the second transfer receiver the Troy football program has brought in so far this offseason along with former UAB receiver RaJae’ Johnson. Both Johnson and Ferrell are north of 6-foot-3-inches and over 200 pounds, providing big targets for Troy quarterbacks.