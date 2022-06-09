Portion of County Road 1165 to close next week

Published 9:54 am Thursday, June 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

According to a release from the Pike County Emergency Management Agency, a portion of Pike County Road 1165 will be closed next week due to repairs on a cross drain.

The road will be closed at a point 0.6 miles west of County Road 1101 from 8 a.m. on June 13 until 4 p.m. on June 15, weather permitting. According to the release, no onsite detour will be available so drivers should plan an alternate route. For any questions regarding this matter, call the Pike County Road Department at (334) 566-4508.

