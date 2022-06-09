Food Truck & Music Fest Tonight on the square

Tonight, the sun will set on downtown Troy’s first ever Food Truck & Musical Festival.

The free music fest is sponsored and hosted by the City of Troy and the Troy Arts Council.

Leigh Anne Windham, City of Troy special projects and community relations, said everyone who enjoys amazing live music, good food and the fellowship of friends and neighbors is invited and encouraged to be in downtown Troy tonight.

The music festival will open at 5 p.m. with Cameron DuBois with music from the soul. At 6:30 CashBack, a Johnny CashTribute Band, will showcase the music that made “The Man in Black” a country music favorite for decades and then a legend. Joining “Mr. Cash” on duets will be a blond June Carter Cash. Closing out the downtown Music Festival, will be Caron Carlisle and his country music band.

Seating will be available but it might be a good idea to bring along a lawn chair.

The downtown music event will also feature food trucks at locations around the square until 8 p.m. The trucks will be in the area of the red brick Carroll Building (Troy Messenger) and down Oak Street o Love Street. The food trucks are Earnie’s Food Truck, JDubs BBQ, Rico’s Taco Truck, Say It Hotdogs, OT’s Country BBQ, 2 Bros.Frozen Treats and Huey’s Walking Taco.