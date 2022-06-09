Cain, Heath earn all-state honors

Charles Henderson and Ariton High Schools both had representatives on the 2022 All-State Softball Team voted on by the Alabama Sports Writers Association this week.

Ariton’s Mattie Grace Heath was selected to the Class 2A All-State team, while Charles Henderson’s McKenzie Cain was selected to the Class 5A All-State team. Heath received honorable mention, while Cain earned first-team honors.

Cain, who was The Messenger’s All-Area Player of the Year last season, was a complete menace at the plate for opposing pitchers this season. Cain led the Lady Trojans with a .450 batting average and .813 slugging percentage on the season. In total, she earned 72 hits, 17 doubles, four triples and a team-leading 11 home runs along with 60 RBIs and 53 runs scored. Cain also led Charles Henderson with 22 stolen bases and she was only caught stealing five times all year. She was also the CHHS starting catcher earning 218 putouts on the season with 28 assists and a .984 fielding percentage. She had just four errors in 250 total chances on the season.

Before the season, Cain signed a letter-of-intent to accept a softball scholarship with the University of Tennessee-Southern along with teammate Stella Gilbreath.