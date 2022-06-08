Holmes Street temporarily closed

Published 6:11 pm Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Huck Treadwell

City of Troy The section of Holmes Street marked in red will be closed on June 9.

The City of Troy would like to inform the public that the portion Holmes Street from the southern property line of the water tower north to the intersection with Farmer Street will be closed to traffic on Thursday, June 9, 2022, for a water line installation project. No traffic will be permitted on the closed section of Holmes Street from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 9, 2022.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to avoid this area for the duration of this closure. No traffic will be permitted on this section of Holmes Street during this closure.  Motorists that disregard the Road Closed and Do Not Enter signs are subject to a fine.  Please use caution and mind traffic signs, law enforcement, and construction workers in this area during construction.

Please continue to watch for pedestrians and slow-moving vehicles. We thank you for your patience during this closure.

