CHHS culinary team competes in Kentucky

As the recent winner of the Alabama Junior Chef Competition in Birmingham, the Charles Henderson High School Culinary Arts team represented Alabama in the Regional Junior Chef Competition in Louisville, Kentucky.

Chef Paula Schute said the CHHS Culinary Arts team represented CHHS and Alabama really well in the regional competition.

“We didn’t win but I was proud of the way our team competed,” Schute said. “They prepared a meal that would be appealing to young students in a school cafeteria.”

The meal prepared was the CHHS Culinary Arts students’ eye-popping lollipop chicken served with a combination of zucchini and carrots with a homemade ranch dressing.

The team members were Griffin Earles, MaLaysia McCullough, O’Shaskey Flowers, Lola Adams, Jamaiah Foster and Katie Wilkins.

Schute congratulated the team members, once again, as winners of the Alabama Junior Chef Competition and for the way they competed in the regional competition and how they represented their school and their state.