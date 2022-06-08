Brundidge City Council holds public hearings

The Brundidge City Council held two public hearings prior to its regular meeting on Tuesday night.

The public hearings were to discuss the purchase of a van for use by the Brundidge Nutrition Center via the Alabama Department of Transportation Federal Transit Act and a Community Development Block Grant application for the 2022.

Following the public hearings, the council worked from a three-item agenda.

The council considered a resolution regarding the Alabama Department of Transportation Project that requested federal financial assistance in meeting the special needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The council and mayor voted to enter into an agreement with the ALDOT for aid in the financing of the purchase of a van for the city’s senior center.

The council voted to participate in the Community Development Block Grant program which provides grant opportunities in several areas including neighborhoods and downtown revitalization, water and sewer extension and rehabilitation and recreational facilities.

The council considered its agreement with Haynes Ambulance service.

The council members expressed the desire to have an ambulance based within the city limits in order to be more readily available to that area of the county. The city has a location designated for use by the ambulance service.

The council and mayor voted in favor of continuing the agreement with Haynes Ambulance service.

The council considered the training contract with Electric Cities of Georgia. The council deemed the training beneficial to the employees of the city’s electric department and voted in favor of the non-participant services contract between the Electric Cities of Georgia, Inc. and the City of Brundidge.

Pike County Commissioner Cynthia Pearson was in attendance to express her appreciation for the upward direction in which the city continues to move. Pearson presented to a contribution to the city from the Pike County Commission in the amount of $1,500 in support of the city’s annual Independence Day activities.

Pearson said the Pike County Commission is proud to be a part of bringing communities together to honor America.

Jasmine Bell of Aletheia House spoke to the council about the free programs available for youth and adults that build hopefulness in communities.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. The meetings are open to the public.