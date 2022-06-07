Tresure Forest Tour features ‘The Pond’

The Crenshaw and Pike County Chapters of the Alabama Treasure Forest Association will host Picnic at the Pond at Jim Jackson’s pond in Petry on Thursday, June 16.

Picnic at the Pond will be of special interest to Treasure Forest members, forest landowners and all those who love nature, said Carter Sanders, event organizer.

The forest management program and tour will be from 4 until 5 p.m. and the Picnic at the Pond will be from 5 until 8 p.m.

The forest management tour will include longleaf and loblolly planting, hardwood bottoms, food plots and also a tour of a working hunters’ lodge.

Sanders said The Pond is the private retreat of the Jackson family.

“It has been said that Jim Jackson’s log house, pond and forest land should be featured in Southern Living,” he said. “It’s that amazing.

“The main log house features various trophy animal mounts. The mounts are amazingly lifelike. It’s like viewing them in the wild.”

Sanders said the property also features a dogtrot guest house and a double-pen log corn crib building. The pond is a beautiful nature area that is home to four bald eagles.

The cost of the event is $25 for adults. Youths 16 and under are free with an adult. The picnic will include hotdogs, hamburgers, pulled pork and chicken nuggets and all the trimmings. Participants may bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.

The Woodmen of the World will have activities for the kids and treats of cotton candy, popcorn and shaved ice.

Pre-registration is required. Payment may be made at the event.

To register visit the Salvation Army Service Center on South Brundidge Street in Troy or call 808-1069, the Crenshaw County Extension Office at 335-6312, Deborah Huggins-Davis at 334-672-2130 or Sanders at 334-372-5145.

“The Pond” is located three miles south of Lapine on the Petry Lapine Road.