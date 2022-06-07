Obituaries, Wednesday, June 8, 2020

Walter Clarence “Buddy” Rodgers

Walter Clarence “Buddy” Rodgers, age 78, a resident of Pike Road, Alabama, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Green Hills Funeral Home with a reception following the service. Chaplain Stan Mills officiating.

Buddy was born to James Roosevelt “Boots” Rodgers and Mary Joyce Butler Rodgers on November 17, 1943, in Montgomery, Alabama. He grew up in Shorter, Alabama, in Macon County and graduated from Shorter High School in 1961.

He was a cowboy who worked on the Circle S and Flying “B” Ranches in Montgomery County; a Specialist who served in the United States Army 362nd Sig Co (TROPO) 41st Sig Bn 25th Infantry at Qui Nhon, Vietnam during 1967-68; a student at Patterson State Technical College who earned an Associate of Technology Degree; a Patterson State Technical College instructor who taught Machine Shop; a welder; and a machinist at Production Automation Incorporated of Montgomery for over thirty-one years.

Buddy was predeceased by his parents; his brother, John Benson Rodgers, Sr.; his sisters, Mary Susan Rodgers Segrest Law and Cynthia Cheryl Rodgers Dobbins Jones; his nephew, Robert Howard “Bob” Segrest, Jr.; his brother-in-law, Ernest Lamar Kelly; his mother-in-law, Ruby Elaine Trotter Kelley; and his father-in-law, Andrew Lavon Kelley.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Jane Kelley Rodgers and his daughter, Melanie Elaine Rodgers Cox; his sisters-in-law, Lynn Rodgers, Linda Kelley Bush, Marilyn Kelley Farris, Cheryl Lynn Kelley, and Kathy Kelley (Tim) Hughes; his brother-in-law, Vincent Jones; his nephews, John B. (Robin) Rodgers, Jr., Jamey (April) Dobbins, Damon (Cora) Bush, Jared (Michelle) Hughes, Justin Farris, and Adam Hughes; his nieces, Kelly (Gary) Manthe, Susan (Robbie) Parker, Carla Segrest, Aimee (Shane) Minor, Brandy Farris, Kellie Farris Sayers, and Susan Bush; and a friend whom he loved like a brother, Daniel Clark, of St. Louis, MO.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Samaritan’s Purse.