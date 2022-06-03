Troy women’s basketball lands Alabama transfer

Published 2:46 pm Friday, June 3, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Troy landed Alabama transfer Nia Daniel this week. (Photo courtesy of Troy University Athletics)

The Troy women’s basketball team added yet another big-time transfer to its roster in former University of Alabama guard Nia Daniel on Friday.

Daniel scored 19 points in her Alabama debut against Alabama-Huntsville last season. (Photo courtesy of University of Alabama Athletics)

Daniel recorded 51 points and 24 rebounds in 16 appearances during the 2022 season with the Crimson Tide. She transferred to Alabama after one season with Gulf Coast State, where she averaged 23 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in winning Panhandle Player of the Year in 2021.

“Nia has the potential to be an elite guard in our game,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said. “I’ve seen her light up a scoreboard against high-level competition, and I can’t wait to see her do it in a Troy uniform.”

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Prior to going to Gulf Coast State, Daniel played for one season at North Carolina, scoring 16 points in 25 games as a true freshman. Daniel is a Charlotte, NC native that was a three-star guard coming out of Hickory Ridge High School. There she won 2019 Charlotte Observer Player of the Year and was a first-team all-state selection as a senior.

Daniel is one of a number of big moves the Trojans have made since the end of the 2022 season. So far, Rigby has reeled in Daniel, Ugandan native Jamila Nansikombi-Gunter, Jashanti Simmons of Georgia Highlands College, Tai’Sheka Porchia of Pensacola State College and Coastal Carolina transfer Janeen Camp as transfers, along with incoming freshman Shaniah Nunn. The Trojans also hired former WNBA star Chelsea Dungee as an assistant coach during the offseason.

More Sports

Drew Nelson named Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year

Cross, Hobdy named TB&T Winter Athletes of the Year

Ariton, Zion Chapel release 2022 football schedules

Troy soccer releases 2022 schedule

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Memorial Day activity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events