Troy soccer releases 2022 schedule

The Troy Trojans soccer team released its schedule this week and the 2022 slate of games will include six home games and 12 road games under new head coach Robert Lane.

The Trojans are coming off an undefeated spring schedule of exhibition games in which Troy beat Alabama State, Auburn-Montgomery and Samford in March and April. Troy will start off the fall schedule on Aug. 7 with an exhibition game at Samford before hosting Montevallo for another exhibition game on Aug. 12.

The regular season gets underway with a bang as the Trojans kick off the year with six straight road games, facing the Big XII’s Texas Tech in the regular season opener on Aug. 18. Troy then travels to Alabama A&M on Aug. 22 before heading to Mobile for the South Alabama Soccer Tournament. At the tournament, Troy will play McNeese State on Aug. 25 and North Alabama on Aug. 28.

Troy remains on the road against Mercer on Sept. 1 and then faces Jacksonville State on Sept. 11. Finally, Troy is back at home for the regular season home opener against Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia Southern on Sept. 18. Troy travels to South Alabama on Sept. 22 and then hosts Arkansas State on Sept. 25 as the conference schedule continues.

Troy is the on road against Georgia State on Oct. 2 and hosts new conference foe Old Dominion on Oct. 6. Troy will travel to Southern Miss on Oct. 9 and host Texas State on Oct. 16 before closing out the season with a stretch of conference games against Louisiana on the road Oct. 20, at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 23 and on the road at James Madison on Oct. 27. The Sun Belt Tournament will be held in Foley Oct. 30 through Nov. 5.

“I’m very excited for the upcoming fall schedule,” Lane said. “The slate of nonconference matches challenges us and prepares us for what will be a very competitive Sun Belt league play. The excitement to return to the field is at an all-time high.”