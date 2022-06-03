Troy City/Arts Council ‘Cash’-in downtown

The City of Troy and the Troy Arts Council are joining together to bring a sensational grouping of musical talents to downtown Troy on Friday, June 10.

The Food Truck & Music Festival will feature live music from 5 until 10:30 p.m. and the food trucks will be open and serving until 8 p.m.

And, it gets ever better. The Food Truck & Music Festival is free.

The musical entertainment will get off to a rousing start at 5 p.m. with Cameron Dubois, a Montgomery talent who sings and writes country, soul and rock music.

The headline band for the downtown event will be CASHBACK, a tribute band for Johnny Cash, “The Man in Black,” and June Carter Cash.

CASHBACK will take the stage at 6 p.m. and perform until around 7:30.

The closing entertainment for The Food Truck & Music Festival will be Carson Carlisle, a Top 40 country music band.

Bill Hopper, TAC president, said in thinking “outside the theater,” so to speak, the arts council members decided to take a performance outdoors.

“Leigh Anne Windham, City of Troy community development director, has been orchestrating outdoor events for the city so she knows what to do to make this event successful,” Hopper said. “The Troy Arts Council is excited to be working with the city to bring outdoor entertainment to downtown Troy.”

Windham said she, too, is excited that the city and the TAC are working together to bring quality entertainment to the city square.

“Downtown Troy is a great place for our community to come together for events like The Food Truck & Music Festival,” Windham said. “We are all looking forward to a great night of free musical entertainment.”

Windham said tables and chairs will be set up but those who would like to bring lawn chairs are invited to do so.

“We are planning to have two stages so there will be not a lot of break time between the acts.,” Windham said. “It will be a great night of entertainment in downtown Troy. The City of Troy is excited to partner with the Troy Arts Council for this downtown event. We look forward to other opportunities to work together.”