Obituaries, Saturday, June 4, 2022

Edna Mae Mobley

Edna Mae Mobley 84 of Elba, AL departed this life Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Elba, Alabama. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM with

Rev. Paul Nelson and Rev. Will Spivey officiating. Committal services will follow in the Haw Hill Assembly of God Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Survivors include: Daughter – Shelia (Paul) Nelson, Elba, AL, Daughter – Sandra Scott, Troy, AL, Daughter – Sharon (Dan) Romero, Loxahatchee, FL, 7

Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.

Mrs. Mobley was preceded in death by her Husband – Jullian Marlin

Mobley, Father – Casper Flowers, Mother – Dessie Ree Flowers, Sisters – Ruby

Nell Kelley and Doris Flowers.

Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Mobley family.

Mary Thomas

Mary Thomas passed away May 16, 2022, after a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia, a truly horrifying disease that robbed her of her memories, personality, and most of her pleasures in life before slowly taking her life as well. She was 82.

Born Mary Dean Simmons to Edna Lee Williams and Gilbert Simmons on September 28, 1939 in Victoria, AL, she had 5 siblings, all of whom precede her in death. Mary graduated from Zion Chapel High School in Jack, AL, in 1957. In 1958, she married Samuel Perry Thomas, who also precedes her in death. She is survived by their son, Samuel Perry (Arlene Hudley) Thomas Jr., as well as their grandchildren, Rhiannon Hogan and Jade Cameron, and a great-granddaughter, Adaira Cameron.

Moving several times due to her husband’s career in the military, Mary also lived with her family near Eglin Airforce Base, FL, and Washington, DC. After her husband’s death, she moved to Steelville, MO, where she stayed on her ranch, until her diagnosis with Lewy Body necessitated she move in with her son and daughter-in-law in Caro, MI. The three moved to Severance, CO in 2016, where she spent the remainder of her years.

Mary was a smart, witty woman who loved reading, spending time with her grandchildren, cracking wise jokes with her girlfriends, pretending she didn’t smoke, and not taking any crap from anyone. She enjoyed jewelry and nice clothing, which in her younger years she often sewed herself. She was beautiful. She was easily offended and slow to forgive. She was generous to a fault. She never had an opinion she didn’t share. She loved horses, cats, and growing her own vegetables, and she hated roosters. She was an amazing cook whose salmon patties and chocolate sauce remain unequaled. She had a wicked sense of humor and a funny turn of phrase for almost any situation.

Her family will remember her in a private ceremony, and her remains will be interred with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery later this year. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.