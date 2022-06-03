Drew Nelson named Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year

Pike Liberal Arts senior baseball player Drew Nelson was named the Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year this week.

Nelson is the first player to ever win Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year from Pike Liberal Arts. The award “recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.” As Alabama’s winner, Nelson now becomes a finalist for the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year.

The Auburn signee led Pike to a fourth straight AISA State Championship and a 32-4-1 record as the Patriots’ “ace” pitcher. Nelson earned a 9-2 record on the mound with a 1.00 ERA, while striking out 106 batters and giving up just 18 total hits of 49 innings pitched. Nelson saved his best for last at Pike, giving up just two hits and mowing down 15 batters in Pike’s state championship clinching win over Glenwood School in the state championship game. Nelson was also a star at the plate, earning a .463 batting average with six home runs, seven doubles, eight triples and a .895 slugging percentage.

In addition to his success on the field, Nelson is the vice present of Pike’s Calculus Club and co-president of the Young Investors Club. He also volunteers with Common Ground Troy, a youth development organization in Troy. Nelson is also a volunteer youth baseball coach, while maintaining a 4.39 GPA.

As the Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year, Nelson also receives the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of his choosing that will help another young athlete “realize the benefits of playing sports.”