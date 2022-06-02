Fathers’ Day Weekend: A time to fish

In Pike County, Father’s Day Weekend includes Kids’ Fishing Day at Clay Hill Farms for many. And, so it will be again this year, said Pike County Conservation Enforcement Officer Jerry Jinright.

“It’s a little early but we want to remind everyone that Saturday, June 18, will be Kids’ Fishing Day here in Pike County,” Jinright said. “Last year, we had rain and had to postpone Kids’ Fishing Day and the number of kids was smaller. Hopefully, this year, we’ll have a great day for fishing and a lot of kids and even more fish on stringers.”

Kids, ages five to 15, are invited to come fishing at Clay Hill Farms in Pronto on the free day of fishing. The kids must be accompanied by a parent or other responsible adult. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with fishing from 8 a.m. until noon. The fishing, the fun and the prizes are free.

Jinright said more information about Kids’ Fishing Day at Clay Hill Farms will be available later. However, he wanted to invite kids to Pike County Kids’ Fishing Day as part of this special weekend honoring fathers and grandfathers and the roles they play in the lives of their children and grandchildren.