Brundidge to host 4th Of July Parade, Summer Fest

The Brundidge Business Association is deep into its plans for a Blowout Fourth of July Parade and Summer Fest.

Brain McDaniels, BBA president, said the all day and way past dusk Fourth of July event will get underway at 9 a.m. on June 25 in downtown Brundidge and will end with a fireworks’ display at half-past dusk at Bulldog Stadium at Pike County High School.

“We have a full day of activities planned including the Fourth of July Parade through downtown at 9 a.m. that will feature our Little Miss and Miss Brundidge beauty queens’ awards ceremony in the Bass House Pavilion,” McDaniels said.

Immediately following the awards’ ceremony, the Summerfest Feast, “Best Of” cook-off contest will begin on the Bass House festival grounds.

McDaniels said the Brundidge 4th of July Parade and Summer Fest will feature unique vendors on the Bass House Greens, a Cow Plop Bingo Contest with prizes to the Bingo winners and the Kiss a Pig fundraiser.

“And, who will kiss the pig?”

McDaniels laughed at the thought of puckering up to pig and, who knows? He might be the one with the most dollar votes.

Challenging the BBA president for the opportunity to kiss a pig are Rodney Drish, Pike County Elementary School principal; Isabell Boyd, Brundidge mayor; Mark Hurt, Pike County High School head football coach; Jason Gregory, owner Premier Dodge; and Don Dickert, Brundidge Municipal Judge.

And that’s just a hint of things to come, McDaniels said.

“We have a great day of celebration planned for the Fourth of July Parade and Summer Fest and,” the BBA president said. “Already, the excitement is building,” McDaniels said.

Those interested in food and/or arts and crafts booths may contact McDaniels at 334-735-2337 or visit the BBA Facebook page.