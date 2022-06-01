Troy Post 70 Baseball gets set to host Summer Classic

The Troy Post 70 Baseball program will hold its 17U Summer Classic in Troy this weekend with teams from all over the South coming into town.

The teams will play games June 3-5 at both Charles Henderson High School and Pike Liberal Arts School. The team s will be split up into two pools with Troy Post 70 (17U), the Triton Rays, Tuscaloosa Post 34 and Tupelo (MS) Post 49 in Pool 1 and Troy Post 70 (15U), Opp Redhawks, Wiregrass Indians and Dothan Mudcats in Pool 2.

Tournament play begins on June, with Troy Post 70 (17U) facing off with the Triton Rays at 5 p.m. at Pike Lib followed by Troy Post 70 (15U) playing the Opp Redhawks at 7:15 p.m. at Pike Lib. Also, over at CHHS, the Dothan Mudcats play the Wiregrass Indians at 5 p.m. followed by Tupelo Post 49 battling Tuscaloosa Post 34 at 7:15 p.m.

On Saturday, tournament play continues with Pike Lib hosting Tuscaloosa Post 34 vs. Troy Post 70 (17U) at 10 a.m., Triton Rays vs. Tupelo Post 49 at 12:15 p.m., Tuscaloosa Post 34 facing the Triton Rays at 2:45 p.m. and Troy Post 70 (17U) facing Tupelo Post 49 at 5 p.m. Over at Charles Henderson, Troy Post 70 (15U) will play the Dothan Mudcats at 10 a.m., the Wiregrass Indians meet the Opp Redhawks at 12:15 p.m., Troy Post 15U plays the Wiregrass Indians at 2:40 p.m. and the Opp Redhawks play the Dothan Mudcats at 5 p.m.

Finally, on June 5, Pike Lib will host the first consolation game at 10 a.m. with another consolation game taking place over at CHHS. The semifinal games are scheduled for 12:30 p.m., one at Pike Lib and the other at CHHS. The championship game will be held at 3 p.m. at Pike Liberal Arts.