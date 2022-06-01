Troy City Schools BOE approves personnel actions

Published 10:02 am Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Troy City Schools approved a number of personnel actions listed below at the May 27 board meeting.

 

Resignations:

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Gregory Turner, physical education teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective May 27);

Morgan Murray, special education teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective May 27);

 

Non-renewals:

Reggie Griffin, science teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective May 27);

Zacchaeus Harris, physical education teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 27);

Khadija Neely, English teacher and head softball coach, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 27);

Tyree Reed, history teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 27);

 

Transfers:

Jason Mills, part-time to full-time math teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 3, 2022);

Thomas Swift, math teacher to history teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 3);

 

Employment:

Leshundra Peoples, math teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 3);

Jettadia Bush, history teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective May 27);

Pamela Gardner, special education teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective Aug. 3);

Kalyn Boley, part-time assistant cheer coach, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 26);

Antonio McMillian, JROTC instructor, Charles Henderson High School (effective July 10 pending Army approval);

Jacob Hogan, English teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 3);

Henry Eugene Wilson, part-time Child Nutrition Summer Feeding Program driver, Troy City Schools (effective June 6);

Heather Minton, part-time STEM teacher, JROTC STEM Leadership Academy; and

Kendra Avan, part-time STEM teacher, JROTC Stem Leadership Academy.

More News

Art Guild to host paper mache workshop

Hank Williams Music Festival this weekend in Georgiana

Brundidge Rotary hosts ‘Douglas Botts Tourney’

ADPH releases guidance on infant formula

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Memorial Day activity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events