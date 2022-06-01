Troy City Schools BOE approves personnel actions
Published 10:02 am Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Troy City Schools approved a number of personnel actions listed below at the May 27 board meeting.
Resignations:
Gregory Turner, physical education teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective May 27);
Morgan Murray, special education teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective May 27);
Non-renewals:
Reggie Griffin, science teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective May 27);
Zacchaeus Harris, physical education teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 27);
Khadija Neely, English teacher and head softball coach, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 27);
Tyree Reed, history teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 27);
Transfers:
Jason Mills, part-time to full-time math teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 3, 2022);
Thomas Swift, math teacher to history teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 3);
Employment:
Leshundra Peoples, math teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 3);
Jettadia Bush, history teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective May 27);
Pamela Gardner, special education teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective Aug. 3);
Kalyn Boley, part-time assistant cheer coach, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 26);
Antonio McMillian, JROTC instructor, Charles Henderson High School (effective July 10 pending Army approval);
Jacob Hogan, English teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 3);
Henry Eugene Wilson, part-time Child Nutrition Summer Feeding Program driver, Troy City Schools (effective June 6);
Heather Minton, part-time STEM teacher, JROTC STEM Leadership Academy; and
Kendra Avan, part-time STEM teacher, JROTC Stem Leadership Academy.