Hank Williams Music Festival this weekend in Georgiana

The 43rd Annual Hanks Williams Music Festival is set for Friday and Saturday in Georgiana.

Gates open on at 2 p.m. on Friday with Gene Watson and the Shane Garrell Band. On Saturday Neal McCoy, Mo Pitney and Bobby Tomberlin will get the music and the good times off to an 8 a.m. start.

Gerald Hodges, festival publicity, said, in addition to McCoy, Pitney and Tomberlin, the 2022 Hank Williams Music Festival’s lineup will include Pike County’s own Morgan Brown.

The lineup of country music stars will also feature Neal McCoy, Gene Watson, Starla Jones, Mary McDonald, Flashback, Mary Mattiana, Edward Johansson, Brian Jones, Today’s Yesterday Band, New Vision, Colon Leatherwood and the Burning Bush Gospel.

“In addition to some of the best country music anywhere, the Hank Williams Music Festival will also have arts and crafts, great festival food and a lot of fun,” Hodges said. “At 7 p.m. on Thursday, we have Karaoke and Max Conway and The Girl Next Door and it’s free.”

“In addition to keeping alive the memorial of a great Alabamian, Hank Williams and his music, the monies derived from the Annual Hank Williams Music Festival are used to fund Hank Williams’ boyhood home which is now the Hank Williams Museum,” Hodges said. “We invite everyone who enjoys great country music to join us on Friday and Saturday as we remember Hank Williams and celebrate his music.”

Friday tickets are $20 and Saturday tickets are $30. Everyone is invited to the Hank Williams Music Festival in Georgiana this weekend.