Brundidge Rotary hosts ‘Douglas Botts Tourney’

Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

The 14th Annual Douglas Botts Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Friday at the Brundidge County Club.

The tournament is held in remembrance of Botts, who was a longtime member of the hosting Brundidge Rotary Club.

“Doug served as president of the Brundidge Rotary Club and was our longtime secretary/treasurer,” said Rotarian Cot Wallace. “He lived according to Rotary’s Four-Way Test: Is it the truth, is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Doug was a dedicated member of the Brundidge Rotary Club. For his commitment to Rotary and to our community, he was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship.”

Paul Harris Fellow recognition was created in memory of Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary as a way to show appreciation for contributions to the Foundation’s charitable and educational programs.

Wallace said the fellowship program supports the Brundidge Rotary Club’s annual scholarship program.

“Each year, the Brundidge Rotary Club awards 11 scholarships to local high schools in the amount of $1,000 each,” Wallace said. “Doug was a strong supporter of our scholarship program and of education.  I’m sure he would be pleased that the funds raised by the Douglas Botts Memorial Tournament support our scholarship program.”

The 14th Annual Douglas Botts Memorial Tournament is filled but those who would like to come and be members of the gallery are welcome.

