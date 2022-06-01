Art Guild to host paper mache workshop

The Pike County Art Guild is continuing to find activities primarily with imaginative, aesthetic or intellectual content.

So, those who are interested in being a part of these activities are invited to participate in a workshop planned from 10 a.m. until noon on the last three Saturdays in June at the Sienna Cloud Studio just off the square in downtown Troy. The workshop will be unique, fun and like no other.”

Amanda Trawick, Guild member, said the workshop participants will learn the basics of paper mache art and each will create a paper mache sculpture.

Trawick said paper mache is light and easy to shape but is also rather delicate.

“Paper mache can be made into many shapes and is often used to create masks,” Trawick said. “Paper mache is an inexpensive way to create lightweight sculptures for many different uses.”

Trawick said the Pike County Art Guild’s paper mache workshop participants will create mushroom hats.

“The hats will be similar to the wide-brim hats worn by Asians while working in the rice fields,” Trawick said. “For the mushroom hats to be durable, we will use a foil base, which give the hats strength and durability. So, three classes will be necessary.”

At the first class, the hat bases will be built. The paper mache will be added at the second class and the third class will be devoted to the painting and decorating of the hats.

Just how and where the mushroom hats will be enjoyed will be up to each class participant. Or maybe a something public?

The paper mache workshop is open to ages 13 and is limited to 15 participants. The fee is $10, supplies will be provided.

For more information visit the Pike County Art Guild website or call 268-1304.