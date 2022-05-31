Troy wraps up recruiting class with big signing

The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team finished off the 2022 recruiting class this weekend with a big addition in incoming freshman Jackson Fields.

Fields comes to Troy from Lawrence E. Elkins High School in Texas where he was a star basketball and football player. He was named All-District Defensive Player of the Year as a senior, averaging 10 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals in the 2021-2022 season. The 6-foot-8-inch forward also averaged 10 points and shot 51 percent from the field as a senior.

“We finished our 2022 recruiting class with a bang,” Troy coach Scott Cross said. “Jackson has been very well coached by Coach Albert Thomas at Elkins High School and his AAU coach, Coach John Eurey, is one of the best in the business and has sent 100s of players to college over the past 20-plus years.

“Jackson is a long, athletic rebounder and shot-blocker that can stretch the floor with his outside shooting, but he can also be a lob threat on the pick-and-roll. He is a great defender that is very versatile. Jackson is an amazing help-side shot-blocker, but he also has the ability to guard every position on the floor. He will help make the Troy Trojans the best defensive team in the Sun Belt Conference.”

Jackson was also a coveted football recruit, holding offers from schools like Nevada, Air Force and UTSA in football. His father, Stacy Fields, was a tight end at Clemson.

Troy also added two incoming freshmen during the early signing period in November in forward Randi Ovalle from the Dominican Republic and Georgia guard Andre Young. Ovalle is another incoming player with ideal height, standing 6-foot-7-inches, and played his senior season in high school at Success Unlimited Academy in Montgomery after initially playing at Victory Christian School in North Carolina once he moved from the Dominican Republic. He was rated the No. 10 player in the State of North Carolina before moving to Alabama. Young was a star player at Pebblebrook High School in Georgia and earned AAU MVP honors during the summer of 2021.

Additionally, Troy has added transfer guard Aamer Muhammad from Lubbock Christian, guard Nelson Phillips from Georgia State and UTSA guard Darius McNeill from the transfer portal in this signing class.