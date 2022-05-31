Troy women’s basketball signs JUCO transfer

Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Ugandan native Jamila Nansikombi-Gunter has joined the Troy women’s basketball team. (Submitted photo)

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team added a top junior college transfer to their 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday with the addition of Jamila Nansikombi-Gunter.

Gunter comes to Troy after starring for Moberly Community College in Missouri for the past two seasons and helping guide the Lady Greyhounds to a spot in the 2022 NJCAA Tournament this past season.

“Jamila ‘Zama’ Nansikombi-Gunter is a fantastic addition to our roster,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said. “She is fast and forceful moving towards the basket on offense and her athleticism and intensity on defense causes problems for opponents. We are thrilled to have her.”

Nansikombi-Gunter is a Ugandan native and the five-foot-11-inch guard earned first-team all-region honors after scoring 12 points and grabbing 7.8 rebounds per game last season and she comes to Troy with two years of eligibility left.

