Pike County Cattlemen host ’Blowout’

Cattleman Park was the site of a Memorial Day Blowout on Saturday.

The total number of entries in the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association’s Memorial Day Blowout was 268, including steers, heifers and bulls. Entries came from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida and Tennessee to compete in what judge Shane Bedwell said was one of the best organized and run cattle shows he has had the opportunity to judge.

“The Pike County Cattlemen’s Memorial Day Blowout was one of the highest quality shows I have been a part of,” Bedwell said. “And, I’ve judged shows in several states and this show was A-1, first class. The Pike County Cattlemen are to be commended and congratulated.”

Bedwell said all animals were high quality and those who showed steers and heifers exhibited their abilities to control their steers/heifers so that they brought out the animals’ best characteristics.

Ashbee Norman of Ramer was awarded a division championship and was division showmanship champion with her Red Angus.

Ashbee,15, said she was excited to have the opportunity to compete in the Pike County Cattlemen’s Memorial Day Blowout.

“This is where I wanted to be,” Ashbee said, with a broad smile. “My sister shows, too. We both enjoy the family atmosphere because showing cows involves the whole family. I love it. I have made a lot of friends showing cattle and we all have a great time together.”

Ashbee said those who were competing in the Memorial Day Blowout came in on Friday night and many of them got together at local restaurants.

“It was a fun weekend together,” she said. “I’m excited to win a championship and, I thank the Pike County Cattlemen for the Memorial Day Blowout. We all had a great time at Cattleman Park and in Troy.”

The winners in the Pike County Cattlemen’s 2022 Memorial Day Blowout will be listed in The Messenger during the week.