Sacred Harp singing Saturday

Published 1:05 pm Monday, May 30, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

File Photo The Pioneer Museum of Alabama will host a Sacred Harp Singing from 10 a.m. util 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Sacred Harp singing is a tradition of sacred choral music that originated in New England and was later perpetuated and carried on in the American South. The name is derived from The Sacred Harp, a ubiquitous and historically important tunebook printed in shape notes.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said Sacred Harp Singing continues to be popular throughout Alabama and in the Wiregrass region.

‘The Sacred Harp Singing at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama brings singers from across the state,” Tatom said. “We usually have a large gathering of singers and also others who come to listen or to experience this traditional way of singing. We invite everyone who is interested in participating and those who want to come and listen.”

Tatom said admission to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama is free for the Sacred Harp Singers and also for those who want to come, listen and learn more about the traditional way of singing that continues to be popular in this area of the country.

Admission is charged for those who want to tour the museum.

