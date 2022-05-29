Trojans fall in Sun Belt Tournament

Published 1:12 pm Sunday, May 29, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Garrett Gainous pitched four innings in the Sun Belt Semifinals. (Photo courtesy of Sun Belt Conference)

The Troy Trojans baseball season came to an end on Saturday with an 8-0 shutout loss to Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Semifinals.

Georgia Southern held a slim 1-0 lead in a defensive battle going into the eighth inning when the Eagles scored seven unanswered runs in the final two innings to secure the win and eliminate Troy from the tournament. The shutout was the first time the Trojans have gone scoreless in a game since April 2021.

Jesse Hall went 2-for-4 at the plate in defeat, while Kyle Mock, Caleb Bartolero, William Sullivan, Clay Stearns, Justin Kelley and Trey Leonard each earned one hit.

Garrett Gainous pitched four and 2/3 innings for Troy and struck out five batters, while giving up four hits and no earned runs. Marquez Oates pitched two innings and struck out two batters along with giving up four hits and four earned runs.

