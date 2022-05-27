Runoff election set for June 21

Published 7:18 pm Friday, May 27, 2022

By Huck Treadwell

Pike County’s incumbent House Representative Wes Allen will be on the ballot for the June 21 Primary Election Runoff.

Allen vacated his seat in Alabama House District 89 to run for Alabama Secretary of State. Allen and the state’s incumbent State Auditor Jim Ziegler will face off in the June 21 Republican Primary Runoff Election.

Republican Josh Carnley holds a slim 50.2 percent majority in the race for Alabama Senate District 30. Provisional and overseas ballots won’t be counted until Tuesday. The election remains too close to call.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Also on the ballot will be a runoff for the Alabama’s U.S. Senator between Republicans Katie Britt and Mo Brooks.

There will also be a runoff for the Democratic nomination for governor between Yolanda Rochelle Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier.

Andrew Sorrell and Stan Cooke will be in a Republican runoff for state Auditor.

May 9 is the voter registration deadline for the June 21 runoff. The deadline for absentee ballots by mail is May 17, and May 19 if picked up in person.

More News

Pike Countians receive Presidential Awards

Legendary B-Girl ‘breaks’ in Brundidge

Longtime teacher, softball coach Steve Haug passes away

Local law enforcement recognized for outstanding service

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Memorial Day activity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events