Runoff election set for June 21

Pike County’s incumbent House Representative Wes Allen will be on the ballot for the June 21 Primary Election Runoff.

Allen vacated his seat in Alabama House District 89 to run for Alabama Secretary of State. Allen and the state’s incumbent State Auditor Jim Ziegler will face off in the June 21 Republican Primary Runoff Election.

Republican Josh Carnley holds a slim 50.2 percent majority in the race for Alabama Senate District 30. Provisional and overseas ballots won’t be counted until Tuesday. The election remains too close to call.

Also on the ballot will be a runoff for the Alabama’s U.S. Senator between Republicans Katie Britt and Mo Brooks.

There will also be a runoff for the Democratic nomination for governor between Yolanda Rochelle Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier.

Andrew Sorrell and Stan Cooke will be in a Republican runoff for state Auditor.

May 9 is the voter registration deadline for the June 21 runoff. The deadline for absentee ballots by mail is May 17, and May 19 if picked up in person.