Pike Countians receive Presidential Awards

Pike Countians Freddie Turner and Randy Ross were awarded 2022 President’s Volunteer Service Awards at a ceremony at the Pike County Courthouse Thursday. The awards were presented by Tammy Sneed-Ives, president AmeriCorps Senior RSVP, and Donna Hogan RSVP volunteer coordinator.

The awards were presented in recognition and appreciation for the commitments Turner and Ross made to strengthen America and communities through volunteer service.

Turner received the Presidential Volunteer Gold Service Award by the AmeriCorps for his 600 hours of volunteer service.

Randy Ross received the President’s Volunteer Service Award by the AmeriCorps for his 116 hours of volunteer service.

Turner said he is thankful for the privilege and honor to be able to serve.

“To reach out to our veterans is a privilege to me,” Turner said. “To receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award is a wonderful honor. I am privileged to serve.”

Ross, Pike County Veterans’ Affairs Service Officer, said it is an honor to have a job where he can help those who have served this nation in making claims that can make a difference in their lives.

“I look forward to continuing to serve our veterans,” he said.

In his congratulatory statements to Turner and Ross, President Joe Biden stated that the American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but all of us and congratulated Turner and Ross on taking it upon themselves to contribute to the public good and expressed his pride in presenting them with the President’s Volunteer Service Award in recognition of their volunteer service.

“Throughout our country’s history, the American story has been strengthened by those who combine an optimism about what can be with the resilience to turn that vision into reality, the president stated.

“I know that I am not alone in recognizing those who are willing to step up and volunteer in service of community and country are essential to the ongoing work of forming our more perfect union,” President Biden stated.

“By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face -solutions that we need now more than ever. We are living in a moment that calls for hope and light and love. Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward and love for one another. Through your service, you are providing all three.”