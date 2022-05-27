Obituary, Saturday, May 28, 2022

Stephen Haug

Stephen Haug, age 63, a resident of Troy, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 3 pm at Park Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Danny Arnold officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Interment will follow in Green Hills Memorial Park with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 4 pm until 6 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

He is survived by his wife: Susan Annette Haug; daughter: Christine Doty (David); siblings: Richard Haug, Kathleen McNally, Anne Marie Nishi (Dean), John Haug (Terry), Jeannie Gatlin (Jerry), Patricia Ullo, Christopher Haug (Diana), Therese Sweeney; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. “Coach Steve” to some “Papa Steve” to others, Steve Haug made and impact on anyone lucky enough to meet him. He was a coach for the Troy City Schools for over 30 years coaching softball, volleyball and cross country. His passion was working with and helping the kids of his community in any way that he could. He was a loyal member of Delta Kappa Epsilon and worked as an advisor to the younger members. He was a role model and father figure to many. The impact he had will live on. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to www.aphsia.com or Enhabit Hospice.

