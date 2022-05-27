Local law enforcement recognized for outstanding service

Local law enforcement officers received recognition for their outstanding service Wednesday night at an annual banquet held for law enforcement in Troy at the Pike Cattlemen’s Building.

District Attorney Tom Anderson, through his assistant Jon Folmar, recognized and awarded Outstanding Law Enforcement of the Year Nomination Certificates and Awards to those officers who went beyond the call of duty during 2021.

Attorney General Steve Marshall along with Representative Wes Allen helped in the ceremony. Those honored with the Pike County Sheriffs Department were nominees Lt. Kevin Childs and Deputy Hope Carlisle. Lt. Troy Johnson was recognized as the Outstanding Investigator of the Year and Deputy Russ Thomas was awarded the Outstanding Patrol Officer of the Year.

Chief Deputy Buck Williams was recognized for his service as well. Officer Charles Mack Wilson was awarded the Brundidge Police Department Officer of the Year.

Troy Police Detective Lt. Brian McLendon was recognized for being nominated along with Sgt. Terry Miles who was awarded the Outstanding Investigator of the Year for TPD. Troy Police Officers Cody Henderson, Tim Lewis, Derek Sneed along with Patrol Officer of the Year recipient Scottie Byrd were recognized for their gallant efforts in saving a man’s life who had been shot. Captain Danny Barron was also recognized for his service.

State Troopers Leslie James and Dennis Threats were awarded Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Awards for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).