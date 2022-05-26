Troy announces 2022 volleyball schedule

The Troy Trojans volleyball team released its 2022 schedule on Thursday with a number of key matchups coming to Trojan Arena.

Troy’s 2022 schedule includes 11 regular season home matches along with games against a number of Power-5 schools.

“Our (2022) schedule is the most competitive in the history of the Troy volleyball program,” Troy volleyball coach Josh Lauer said. “Our non-conference schedule is designed to allow us to become the best team we can be over the course of the entire season. We have worked hard over the last few years to earn the respect of the top volleyball programs in the NCAA and our schedule reflects our willingness to play teams from all over the country.”

Troy’s non-conference schedule includes a home exhibition game with Samford on Aug. 15 before the Trojans travel to Athens, Ga. to compete in the Classic City Classic alongside Georgia, UT-Chattanooga and Santa Clara. Troy’s Aug. 26 match with Georgia will air nationally on the SEC Network.

Troy will remain in SEC Country for the LSU Tiger Challenge Sept. 2-3. During that stretch, Troy will play LSU, Penn State and Iowa State. From Sept. 9 through Sept. 11, the Trojans will play in the Blazer Invitational against UAB, North Florida and Auburn.

Troy will host the Troy Invitational on Sept. 15 alongside Jacksonville State and Gardner-Webb. Troy will close out the regular season with a 16-game conference schedule before heading to Foley for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Nov. 17-20.