Rory Miller II receives prestigious national scholarship

Rory “Deuce” Miller II attends Greenville High School in Greenville, South Carolina and will graduate June 2, 2022. He is the grandson of the Reverend Earvie and Ouida Gandy of Troy and the son of Monique and Rory Miller.

Rory Miller II was chosen as Wofford College’s Richardson Family Scholar out of 400 Wofford Scholars nationally. Eligibility for the honor required a Top 10 percent class ranking, 28 on ACT/1300 SAT scores and leadership activities.

Multiple rounds of interviews were held and only one student was selected making the Wofford College’s Richardson Family Scholar one of the most prestigious national scholarships.

The criterion for selection includes a student who shows moral force of character, has strong family commitment, exhibits leadership qualities, demonstrates scholarly accomplishments and is led by a sense of courage/duty toward others.

The scholarship includes full tuition, fees and room and board, a monthly stipend for books and miscellaneous items, a laptop computer, summer internships with one internationally and January travel experience.

Rory Miller “Deuce” will major in physical chemistry with a minor in Mandarin Chinese.