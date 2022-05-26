Memorial Day service to honor fallen heroes

Memorial Day, formerly Decoration Day, is observed the last Monday in May and honors those who have died in America’s wars.

Two services will be held at Troy’s Bicentennial Park honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom at places around the world.

A dedication ceremony for the PFC John E. Brown Memorial Pathway will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Bicentennial Park.

The John E. Brown Memorial Pathway will be dedicated in honor of all who served in Operation Iraqi Free, in Afghanistan and around the world in the War on Terror after 9/11/01.

The “pathway” will be dedicated in memory of Pike County fallen hero, PFC John E. Brown, Army 2-44 ADA 101st Airborne Division.

A Memorial Day Service will be hosted by American Legion Post 70 in Troy at 11 Monday at Bicentennial Park.

The speaker will be Circuit Judge Sonny Reagan, a decorated helicopter pilot who served combat duty in Afghanistan.

The names of local casualties from all wars beginning with World War I to the present will be read.

Special music will be by Brooklyn Moran and Tyler Harrison.

Prior to the Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 70 Ladies Auxiliary will add names of deceased veterans to the Memorial Wall.

The flags that fly at Bicentennial Park are in memory of deceased veterans who are Pike County connected.

American Legion Post Commander Bob McLendon invites all those who benefit from the ultimate sacrifices of America’s veterans to take a few minutes to remember and honor them on Memorial Day 2022.