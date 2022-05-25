Troy City Council passes temporary moratorium on new multi-family developments

At the May 24 Troy City Council meeting, a temporary moratorium was passed on new multi-family developments.

The council heard the second reading for the proposed moratorium at the Tuesday meeting and the council unanimously approved it.

The temporary moratorium will be be for one year and places a moratorium on the “construction of, extension of and/or addition of multi-family developments including, but not limited to, developments containing one or more multi-family structures, apartments triplexes, duplexes, condominiums and other forms of multi-family dwellings.”

The moratorium would not affect any multi-family developments that have received site plan approval from the City of Troy Planning and Zoning Commission on or prior to the date of the publication of the moratorium. The moratorium also does not affect any single-dwelling developments or mix-use developments in the C1, C2 and C3 zoning districts, which have commercial or non-lodging first floors and residential lodging on floors above street level. The moratorium also directs the city to “study the current needs of housing stock, impact of increasing multi-family units and current zoning regulations” associated with the City of Troy.

The council approved a memorandum of understanding between the Conecuh Ridge Distillery and the city’s Utilities Department, which will see the distillery handle the construction and installation of water and sewage on its property to the city’s standards. The city will then handle electrical installation for the property.

The council also approved a professional services agreement between the city and Electric Cities of Georgia for safety training for the utility department.

Additionally, the council authorized the continuance of the city and school system’s Summer Feeding Program, which begins in June. Also, the council authorized the city’s matching funds for the Pike Area Transit System (PATS) for the fiscal year 2023. The cost of the city’s share of the funding is $162,382. The City of Troy, City of Brundidge and Pike County Commission share 50 percent of the funding for PATS and the federal government pays for the other 50 percent of operational funding for the program. The federal government also covers 80 percent of administrative costs.

The council also approved the purchase of 300 garbage cans for the city at the cost of $25,500.

The next Troy City Council meeting will be held on June 14 at Troy City Hall at 5 p.m. with a work session prior to the meeting beginning at 4 p.m.