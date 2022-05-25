Renovation on historic Academy Street School moves forward

At its May 24 meeting, The Troy City Council approved a resolution to enter into a professional services contract to begin the first phase of the renovation of the old Academy Street School in Troy.

The council approved entering into a professional services contract for the architecture on the renovation with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood. The first phase of the renovation will include the addition of handicap accessibility, renovation of exterior finishes, new windows, a new HVAC system, LED lighting, a new basketball court, new bleachers and more in the old Academy Street School gym. Additionally, the first phase will include the renovation of the auditorium, storage areas, new finishes, new doors, new windows, new roofing, renovated bathrooms and a renovated lobby area in the first floor of the main Academy Street School building. Following the completion of the first phase, planning and construction on the second phase – which includes the renovation of the classroom area on the first floor – will begin. The third phase is the planned renovation of the second floor, but an assessment will have to be done before to ensure that renovation is possible.

“When we get done with everything our anticipation is we will be able to completely redo all of Academy Street (School) except for the basement area under the gym,” Mayor Jason Reeves said. “By the time we are done the gym will be operational and renovated, the auditorium will be operational and renovated, the first floor will be operational and renovate and hopefully the second floor will be, too.

“It is unlikely – because of the cost and some environmental things – that we’ll be able to do anything related to the basement area of the gym. I don’t think we’ll be able to do anything there but that will be the only portion (of Academy Street School) that won’t be finished.”

The construction budget for the gym renovation is $300,000 and the architectural fee is $57,000. The construction budget for the first part of the renovation of the first floor of the main building is $1.35 million and the architectural fee is $162,000. The city received a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that will assist in the cost of renovating the historic high school. The grant received by the city was $250,000.