Pike County BOE approves employee requests

The Pike County Board of Education took care of housekeeping business at its Tuesday, May 24, 2022, meeting before approving the recommended salary matrixes for the 2022-2023 school years and considering new business

In new business, the board:

•Accepted the resignation of Jennifer White, math teacher at Goshen High School, effective May 27, 2022.

•Approved the request to employ Khaliah Ashley, English, GHS for the 2022-2023 school year.

•Approved the request to employ Julie Meeks, media specialist at Goshen Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year.

•Approved the request to employ Lillian Donald, fourth grade teacher at Banks School for the 2022-2023 school year.

•Accepted the resignation of Caroline Swann, music teacher at Pike County Elementary School, effective May 27, 2022,

•Accepted the resignation of Payton Whittle, fourth grade teacher at Banks, effective May 27, 2022.

•Accepted the resignation of Bradly Crenshaw, special education teacher at Pike County High School, effective May 27, 2022.

•Approved the request to re-employ Ashley Skinner, SPED teacher at Goshen High School

•Approved the request to employ Rebecca Morris, math teacher, Goshen High School.

•Approved the request to employ Ryan McCollough, English Language Arts teacher at Pike County High School

•Approved up to two math tutors for summer school.

•Approved 20 extra days for high school counselors and ten extra days for elementary/middle school counselors and bookkeepers.

All new hires are contingent on certification or a verified pathway to certification and background checks.