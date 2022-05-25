Dr. Robbyn Taylor named Director of the Hall School of Journalism and Communication

By Savanah Weed

Dr. Robbyn Taylor has been named Director of the Hall of School of Journalism and Communication (HSJC) effective June 1.

Taylor will fill the position left vacant by former Director Dr. Jeff Spurlock, who held the title from 2014 until Aug. 2021. Dr. Amanda Diggs was named Interim Director after Spurlock’s departure. Taylor currently serves Troy as Student Publications Adviser and lecturer in the university’s Strategic Communications master’s program, in the PH.D. in Global Leadership program and in various undergraduate courses.

“Dr. Taylor brings solid academic credentials and a wealth of practical experience to her new role as Director,” said Dr. Larry Blocher, Dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts. “We are excited about the leadership she will provide for a well-respected team of journalism professionals.”

Taylor earned both her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and master’s degree in strategic communication from Troy and completed her Ph.D. in communication at Regent University. She specializes in mobile journalism and multimedia journalism techniques and also works with the department’s broadcast, advertising and public relations students.

“As a Troy graduate who has worked in all areas of communication offered in the HSJC, including journalism, advertising and public relations, I know what a Troy degree can mean for our students’ careers,” Taylor said. “I am looking forward to continuing our work ensuring our graduates’ success in their industries.”

Before joining the staff of the HSJC, Taylor worked as a photojournalist at WSFA in Montgomery, a reporter at WNCF in Montgomery, a reporter, mobile journalist, columnist and editor for Freedom Communications in Northwest Florida (The Destin Log, The Northwest Florida Daily News and The Crestview News Bulletin), an international spokesperson and media coordinator for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in Washington, D.C. and as managing editor of The Messenger, Troy’s local newspaper.

Taylor has garnered awards for her journalism writing both in Florida and Alabama and has won top paper awards from divisions in the Southern States Communication Association, the National Communication Association and the Religious Communication Association. She is currently Immediate Past Chair and Nominating Representative of the Political Communication Division of the Southern States Communication Association, the President-Elect of the Southeast Journalism Conference and on the editorial board of Artifact Analysis.

Taylor attended Troy with her husband of almost 10 years, Aaron Taylor, Troy Television Production Coordinator. The pair shares a son, Brooks, who has made many friends at the university over the years.

“I am honored Troy University has placed its confidence in me to help shape the vision of the Hall School,” Taylor said. “We have a long history of training ethical and trustworthy journalists and strategic communicators at Troy, and I am excited to continue that tradition while updating our programs to include even more technology and industry standards.”