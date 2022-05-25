Carnley holds slim majority in Senate race

Josh Carnley may have garnered enough votes to win the Republican primary for Senate District 31 outright.

Carnley was involved in a three-way race with incumbent House Rep. Mike Jones, R-Andalusia, and Stormin Norman Horton. All three were vying for retiring Sen. Jimmy Holley’s seat. Jones vacated his seat in the House to run for Senate.

The Alabama Secretary of State’s unofficial results had Carnley leading the race with 12,413 votes (50.2 percent) followed by Jones with 9,987 votes (40.39 percent) and Horton with 2,328 votes (9.41 percent).

Voters who cast provisional ballots have until Friday at 5 p.m. to present their voter identification to the board of registrars. The race is too close to call until provisionals are counted. The election will be canvased by noon on Tuesday, May 31. Election results will be finalized next Tuesday for federal, state, county and local elections.

Republican Wes Allen vacated his seat in House District 89 to seek the Republication nomination for secretary of state. Allen was in a four-way race for the nomination along with term-limited State Auditor Jim Zeigler, Ed Packard and Christian Horne. Zeigler led the primary with 237,044 votes, but only accumulated 42.68 percent of the vote. That put Zeigler and Allen in a runoff. Allen received 220,395 votes and 39.69 percent of the total ballots cast. Horn received 9.81 percent of the total votes and Packard received the remaining 7.82 percent.

Allen will square off against Zeigler in the Tuesday, June 21, run-off election.

Troy City Council President Marcus Paramore ran for Allen’s seat in the House and the election was uncontested. Paramore also had no Democratic opposition, and will be the next representative for District 89.

In the state’s top federal race, Katie Boyd Britt and incumbent U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks emerged as the top contenders and will face each other in the June 21 run-off election. Britt led the field with 288,745 votes, followed by Brooks with 188,142 votes and Mike Durant with 150,529 votes. Other candidates receiving votes were Karla M. Dupriest with 5,818, Jake Schafer with 7,451 and Lillie Boddie with 4,885 votes.

Will Boyd won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator with 107,344 votes, or 63.69 percent of the total ballots cast. Boyd defeated Brandaun Dean (32,843 votes) and Lanny Jackson (28,348 votes) to secure the Democratic nomination.

In statewide races, incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey ran away with the field. Ivey faced eight challengers and received more votes than all other challengers combined. Ivey received 356,319 votes out of 654,741 ballots cast (54.42 percent). Lindy Blanchard followed with 125,913 votes (19.23 percent) and Tim James finished third with 105,972 votes (16.19 percent).

The Democratic nomination for governor will be decided in the June 21 run-off. Yolanda Rochell Flowers led the field with 56,859 votes (33.83 percent) and was followed closely by Malika Sanders Fortier with 54,635 votes (32.51 percent).

Ivey will face the Democratic nominee in the November General Election.

Incumbent Republican Attorney General Steve Marshall defeated Harry Bartlett Still III in a landslide. Marshall received 517,880 votes (89.81 percent) to Still’s 58,745 (10.19 percent).

In the State Auditor’s race Republicans Andrew Sorrell and Stan Cooke will be in the June 21 run-off election.