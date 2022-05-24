AHSAA announces spring sports area alignments

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) released its spring sports alignments for the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday.

The only significant change for schools in The Messenger’s coverage area is the addition of Pike Liberal Arts School to Class 2A. Pike Lib will play in Area 5 alongside Goshen, Highland Home, Luverne and Zion Chapel in baseball. Pike Lib softball will join Area 4 alongside Goshen, Highland Home, Luverne and Zion Chapel.

Ariton baseball remains in Class 2A, Area 4 with GW Long, Barbour County and Abbeville, while the softball team will reside in Area 3 with those same schools.

Pike County baseball will remain in Class 3A, Area 4 along with New Brockton, Daleville and Opp, while the softball team will be in Area 3 alongside New Brockton, Straughn and Opp.

Charles Henderson baseball moves to Class 5A, Area 3 along with Carroll, Headland and Rehobeth, while the Lady Trojans softball team remains in Area 4 with Brewbaker Tech, Greenville and Holtville.

Goshen and Pike Liberal Arts track and field teams will be in Class 2A, Section 1, while Pike County will be in Class 3A, Section 1 and Charles Henderson will be in Class 5A, Section 2.

The Pike Liberal Arts boys and girls tennis teams will be in Class 1A-3A, Section 1, while the Charles Henderson boys and girls tennis squads will compete in Class 4A-5A, Section 3. The Charles Henderson boys and girls golf teams will compete in Class 5A, Section 1, also.

The Pike County, Pike Liberal Arts and Goshen boys soccer teams will all compete in Class 1A-3A, Area 3 against each other along with Alabama Christian Academy and Saint James. The Pike Lib girls team will compete in Area 3 along with ACA and Saint James, as well. Charles Henderson boys will compete in Class 5A, Area 2.

Additionally, the AHSAA has revised its fall and winter sports to include Pike Lib teams. Pike Lib basketball will compete in Class 2A, Area 4 with Goshen, Highland Home, Luverne and Zion Chapel. The volleyball team will compete in Class 2A, Area 5 with Goshen, Highland Home, Luverne and Zion Chapel. The football team will not compete in a region until the next reclassification in 2024.